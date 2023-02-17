'Not what I intended…': OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk as ChatGPT craze continues

Billionaire Elon Musk asserted approximately five years ago that AI was ‘far more dangerous than nukes’ - a stance that he appears to be maintaining even as the world obsesses over ChatGPT and artificial intelligence. While the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was one of the OpenAI co-founders - the company behind the viral chatbot - he insisted on Friday that this was “not what he had intended".

