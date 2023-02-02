‘Nothing left’ to achieve: Lionel Messi looks absent on field amid retirement speculations
‘I achieved everything with the national team I always dreamed of,’ Lionel Messi earlier said.
Argentina's victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar solidified Lionel Messi's status as one of the all-time great players. Having won numerous Ballon d'Or awards, league and UEFA Champions League titles. Messi said that winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar had given him the most significant trophy of his illustrious career and that he couldn't have asked for anything better.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×