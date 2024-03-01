Days after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death, the Kremlin on 1 March said that it has nothing to say to his family, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On being asked about the late Navalny's significance as a political figure, the Kremlin said it can't give any assessment.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Friday warned against any unsanctioned gatherings during the funeral of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, AFP quoted Russian news agencies as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Any unauthorised gatherings will be in violation of the law and those who participate in them will be held responsible," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said according to TASS.

In Moscow on Friday, police took up positions near the church where Navalny is due to be buried as his supporters estimated over 1,000 people had gathered to say goodbye to him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 16 February, Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic inside Russia, died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony. This sparked accusations from his supporters that he had been murdered, while the Kremlin denied any state involvement in his death.

According to details, a religious service for Navalny is due to be held at 1400 local time in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live, reported Reuters.

Navalny's allies outside Russia have called on people – who want to honour his memory but cannot attend his funeral service – to go to certain landmarks in their towns on Friday at 7 pm local time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navalny's wife Yulia, with whom he had two children, has said she is unsure whether the funeral itself will pass off peacefully or whether police will arrest attendees. She is currently outside Russia.

Navalny's mother Lyudmila, 69, is expected to attend his funeral. It is unclear who else will be allowed into the church for the service.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

