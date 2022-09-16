‘NotMyKing’: Why Britons are angry with King Charles III, it's all about the tax

Some incidents of people carrying anti-monarchy signs on their hands, and shouting slogans against the new king were registered.
People started anti-monarchy protests in Britain against the new monarch of England.
As King Charles III took the British throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II's demise, people started anti-monarchy protests in Britain against the new monarch of England. The hashtag ‘NotMyKing' is also trending on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.
Police arrested people fueling protests against monarchy. One such instance was recently reported in which a 22-year-old was also held for allegedly heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh.
Paul Powlesland, activist and lawyer on Monday said that police raised questions on him because he held up a blank piece of paper at the Parliament Square.
“Just went to Parliament Square & held up a blank piece of paper. Officer came & asked for my details. He confirmed that if I wrote “Not My King" on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended," Paul tweeted.
He condemned the protests taking place against monarchy in the United Kingdom at the time of mourning for late Queen Elizabeth II.
“A period of quiet mourning for the Queen is fine, but using that period to cement Charles Accession as King & cracking down on any dissent to the accession as disrespectful is outrageous," he further wrote.
The latest objections to the entitlement and perks granted to the monarchy has been triggered by two irritants. One) the British tax payers have to pay for queen's funeral expenses. British government has not yet disclosed how much Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday will cost, saying only that it would provide details “in due course." According to a New York Times article queen mother’s funeral costed $5 million in 2002. So, after 2 decades this funeral cost would be higher.
The second irritant is the inheritance tax. Every British citizen is made to pay a tandard inheritance tax rate of 40% on any part of an estate that's valued above a threshold of 325,000 pounds, but King Charles who inherited his mother's assets has got away without paying a single penny. That's because under an agreement with the monarchy the then-Prime Minister John Major announced in 1993, assets passing from a sovereign to their successor aren't subject to the inheritance tax.
Critics feel, the times have changed, at a time when the U.K. government and its constituents are struggling to cope with an energy crisis, soaring food prices and a troubled health care system, the arrangement should be now under fresh scrutiny.
In the 1993 deal, both Queen Elizabeth II and Charles agreed to pay a personal income tax, after reaching out to the government to ask how they might voluntarily pay taxes.
The queen would pay her taxes in "precisely the same way as every other taxpayer. But the loyalists feel, in the unique circumstances of an hereditary monarchy, special arrangements are needed for inheritance tax.
Earlier this month, the 73-year-old officially took his vows as the new king saying that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty".
