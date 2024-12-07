Notre Dame Cathedral is reborn in a darkened world
Noemie Bisserbe , Stacy Meichtry , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Dec 2024, 06:34 PM IST
- A host of global figures, including President-elect Donald Trump, are scheduled to pay homage to the church in a reopening ceremony.
PARIS—The limestone facade of Notre Dame Cathedral is radiant. Its ornate gargoyles and angels show no signs of the smoke and flames that once billowed from the church. The cavernous interior is immaculate, the soot having been meticulously scrubbed from its arches.
