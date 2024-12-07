Notre Dame Cathedral is reborn in a darkened world

Notre Dame’s revival is nothing short of a miracle to many, a sign that cooperation across France and beyond to achieve a singular goal is still possible. Yet the gleaming cathedral also stands in contrast to the dark times that have enveloped Paris and the world. Wars are raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the U.S.-led international order that has prevailed since the end of World War II is at a turning point. Trump has fueled the anxieties of leaders across Europe by questioning Washington’s commitment to underpinning Europe’s security architecture without greater contributions from allies. He also wants to impose tariffs that would punish the continent’s economy.