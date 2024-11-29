Business News
Notre Dame's revival after devastating fire: Cathedral's jaw-dropping restoration – A sneak peek
Notre Dame’s revival after devastating fire: Cathedral's jaw-dropping restoration – A sneak peek
1 min read
29 Nov 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Livemint
The restored Notre Dame Cathedral, gleaming with new stonework and vibrant colors, was revealed ahead of its December 7 reopening. French President Macron toured the cathedral, praising the artisans who brought the Gothic masterpiece back to life. Get a look inside the newly rebuilt Notre Dame. A view shows the altar of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was ravaged by a fire in 2019, during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) as restoration works continue before the cathedral's reopening, in Paris, France, November 29, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool
A view of the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, November 29, 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
The cathedral will officially reopen to visitors and worshippers on December 7-8, 2024, after an extensive restoration effort. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool
The altar designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet is seen in the heart of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
A view of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd-R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L), accompanied by President of the 'Rebatir Notre-Dame de Paris' public establishment Philippe Jost (3rd-R) visit Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris, on November 29, 2024. (Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier / POOL / AFP)
The 19th-century gothic spire has been rebuilt, stained glass windows restored, and the Cathedral is ready for use. A new fire protection system has also been installed. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool
France President Emmanuel Macron praised the restoration teams, saying they had achieved the "impossible" by bringing the cathedral back to life. (Photo by Christophe PETIT TESSON / POOL / AFP)
Notre Dame expects to welcome 14 to 15 million visitors annually after reopening, surpassing the pre-fire figure of 12 million in 2017.(Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL / AFP)
The first mass and consecration of the new altar will take place on December 8, 2024. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL / AFP)
A general view of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, France, 29 November 2024. The investigation into the cause of the 2019 fire is ongoing, with initial findings suggesting it was accidental, potentially from a short circuit or welding torch. CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/Pool via REUTERS
