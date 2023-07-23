Nova Scotia floods inflict damage; Four individuals missing: Report2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Nova Scotia experiences its most significant rainfall in over 50 years, leading to severe floods and causing ‘unimaginable’ destruction. 4 people, including two children, are reported missing. The storm brought over 10 inches of rainfall in a 24-hour period.
The Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia experienced the most substantial rainfall in over five decades, leading to severe floods and causing "unimaginable" destruction.
