Novak Djokovic will not be able to play the US Open tournament this year considering the current rules in the US don't allow travellers to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated.
Novak Djokovic, who refuses to take COVID-19 vaccine, is preparing hard for the U.S. Open with the hope that he will be allowed to compete at the hardcourt major. Djokovic said in a post on Instagram, "I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to the U.S.". He also shared a video of one of his practice sessions along with the post.
"Fingers crossed!" he adds
The three-time U.S. Open winner will not be able to play in the tournament considering the current rules in the US don't allow travellers to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated. However, earlier this month, the 35-year-old was included in the entry list for the Grand Slam event to be played in New York.
More than 43,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the U.S. government to allow 21-times major champion Djokovic to compete in the U.S. Open.
Meanwhile, several reports cited that a Serbian group in the US has called on President Joe Biden to let Novak Djokovic into the country.
The plea to Biden reportedly cites Presidential Proclamation 10294, which allows for travel exceptions to be made for non-citizens “whose entry would be in the national interest."
“The US Open is the biggest tennis tournament in the world, and it won’t be what it is without Novak Djokovic," the letter said.
“Novak does not pose any security threat, is one of the healthiest people in the world due to his disciplined life and serves as a role model and inspiration to millions around the world."
“It is in America’s interest that the biggest tournament in the world hosts the best player in the world, especially since he just won a seventh Wimbledon title in London," the letter also said.
Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles last year but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January. He later said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.
