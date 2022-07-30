Novak Djokovic, who refuses to take COVID-19 vaccine, is preparing hard for the U.S. Open with the hope that he will be allowed to compete at the hardcourt major. Djokovic said in a post on Instagram, "I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to the U.S.". He also shared a video of one of his practice sessions along with the post.

