Home >News >world >Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . 06:02 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Djokovic said that he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and repeat the test in five days
  • Along with his, his wife, Jelena also tested positive for the virus, while his children have been tested negative

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic Tuesday said he has tested positive for novel coronavirus, joining other infected tennis players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19," read a statement from his staff. "He is not showing any symptoms," it added.

Along with his, his wife, Jelena also tested positive for the virus, while his children have been tested negative.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative, " he said.

Djokovic declared that he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and repeat the test in five days.

Earlier, tennis player Viktor Troicki said that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus, while Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

The tournament was to be played across countries that constituted former Yugoslavia. The first day of the tournament saw packed stadiums in Belgrade. The ATP wished players and staff who tested positive at the event a speedy recovery and urged "strict adherence to responsible social distancing" to limit the spread of the virus.

With inputs from agencies

