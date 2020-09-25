Novavax begins phase 3 trial of its covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK

New Delhi: Novavax Inc has started the first phase 3 clinical trial of its covid-19 vaccine in the UK, and plans to enrol and immunize up to 10,000 individuals between 18-84 years of age over the next four to six weeks, the company said in a statement today.

New Delhi: Novavax Inc has started the first phase 3 clinical trial of its covid-19 vaccine in the UK, and plans to enrol and immunize up to 10,000 individuals between 18-84 years of age over the next four to six weeks, the company said in a statement today.

The development assumes significance as Serum Institute of India is in a partnership with Novavax to produce about 1 billion doses of its vaccine, which includes production of the antigen and use of the adjuvant—a component used to boost immune response—supplied by the US-based firm.

The development assumes significance as Serum Institute of India is in a partnership with Novavax to produce about 1 billion doses of its vaccine, which includes production of the antigen and use of the adjuvant—a component used to boost immune response—supplied by the US-based firm. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The agreement forms the backbone of Novavax’s plans to scale-up its manufacturing capacity, currently at up to 2 billion annualized doses, once all capacity has been brought online by mid-2021.

Serum Institute will start the third phase of trials in India in the second half of October after the vaccine is manufactured, and the trial will be led by Indian Council of Medical Research’s National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) in Pune, minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey told Lok Sabha last week.

The Pune-based firm has declined to comment on the Novavax trials as well as its own in India.

As part of Novavax’s trials in the UK, half the 10,000 participants will receive two intramuscular injections of the vaccine, administered 21 days apart, while half of the trial participants will receive placebo.

The trial has been designed to enrol at least 25% of participants above 65 years of age and to prioritize groups that are most affected by the respiratory disease. The trial will also provide a licensed seasonal influenza vaccine to up to 400 participants as part of a co-administration sub-study.

The Novavax vaccine is a protein subunit vaccine, which includes the company’s proprietary adjuvant. The vaccine can be stored in an unfrozen, liquid formulation at 2-8°C, allowing for distribution using standard vaccine channels.

Serum Institute is also in a pact with AstraZeneca plc for production of the chimpanzee adenovirus-based vaccine candidate that is developed by the UK-based company and University of Oxford. The Oxford vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials across 17 sites in India.

Topics vaccine