Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US biotech company Novavax.
"The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future," Emer Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session of a meeting in Brussels.
