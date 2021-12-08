Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future, Emer Cooke told EU health ministers
1 min read . 04:41 PM IST Francesco Guarascio, Reuters

The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US biotech company Novavax

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US biotech company Novavax.

The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US biotech company Novavax.

"The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future," Emer Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session of a meeting in Brussels. 

"The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future," Emer Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session of a meeting in Brussels. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!