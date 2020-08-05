Novavax Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in early study

Novavax Inc.’s experimental vaccine for Covid-19 showed signs of promise in an early-stage study, becoming the latest shot to clear initial hurdles in the race to protect against the coronavirus.

The two-injection regimen when administered concurrently with Novavax’s immune boosting technology dubbed Matrix-M generated antibody responses that were four times higher than those seen in people who had recovered from the disease. The vaccine also brought about responses from T-cells, which help the immune system fight off infection.

The vaccine appeared safe in the more than 100 patients who received it. Reactions to the shots were generally mild, lasting two days or less. Common reactions included fever, headache and fatigue. One patient getting the vaccine had a mild skin infection that was determined not to be related to the shot.

Gregory Glenn, Novavax’s head of research and development, said adverse events were “sporadic" and spread across placebo as well as vaccinated patients in the study, he said.

Responses were similar across doses, meaning it may be easier for Novavax to manufacture. Dosing has been a key advantage the company has been touting along with less stringent guidelines on temperature, considering the widespread need for shots. There are more than 160 different shots in various stages of testing: Novavax joins the ranks of AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc. as well as Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE which have all reported Phase 1 results from their inoculations.

Novavax’s reputation got a boost in early July when the biotechnology company secured a $1.6 billion contract from the U.S. government under Operation Warp Speed. It was the largest U.S. award until a $2.1 billion award to Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc topped it a few weeks later. A former Glaxo executive Moncef Slaoui heads Operation Warp Speed. The program is part a Trump administration push to get a vaccine ready for wide use.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company previously said a Phase 3 study would start in the fall. “We get it, it’s urgent," Glenn said in a phone call, but the data first need to be filed with the Food and Drug Administration before Novavax can determine if the shot can be moved into late-stage testing any earlier, he said.

The results will be submitted to a leading peer-reviewed journal. Novavax is partnered with another Maryland-based company, Emergent Biosolutions Inc. to manufacture its vaccine.

The stock fell 8% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Novavax, which has yet to bring a medicine to the market, has rallied more than 3,800% so far this year.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via