Novavax Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in early study

Responses were similar across doses, meaning it may be easier for Novavax to manufacture. Dosing has been a key advantage the company has been touting along with less stringent guidelines on temperature, considering the widespread need for shots. There are more than 160 different shots in various stages of testing: Novavax joins the ranks of AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc. as well as Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE which have all reported Phase 1 results from their inoculations.