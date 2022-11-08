Novavax says vaccine against Omicron BA.1 shows strong immune response

The US Food and Drug Administration in June recommended COVID vaccine makers change the design of their booster shots to include components tailored to combat the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Novavax's COVID shot has not yet received approval in the United States as a second booster dose. The FDA allowed the use of its shot as first booster in adults in mid October, and since then shares of the Maryland-based company have risen nearly 13%.