Novavax to explore combined influenza/Covid vaccine for use post-pandemic

Novavax to explore combined influenza/Covid vaccine for use post-pandemic1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 06:48 PM IST
The flu vaccine, NanoFlu, met the primary and secondary goals in late-stage comparison study with Sanofi's influenza vaccine Fluzone Quadrivalent earlier in the year
Novavax Inc said on Tuesday it has set up a team of company veterans as it seeks U.S. regulatory approval for its seasonal influenza vaccine and to help develop a combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine for use after the pandemic.
The flu vaccine, NanoFlu, met the primary and secondary goals in late-stage comparison study with Sanofi's influenza vaccine Fluzone Quadrivalent earlier in the year.
Novavax is among global drugmakers racing to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 and last month started a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, in the United Kingdom.
NVX-CoV2373 is also being tested in two ongoing mid-stage trials that began in August.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.