Home >News >World >Novavax to explore combined influenza/Covid vaccine for use post-pandemic
Novavax to explore combined influenza/Covid vaccine for use post-pandemic

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Reuters

The flu vaccine, NanoFlu, met the primary and secondary goals in late-stage comparison study with Sanofi's influenza vaccine Fluzone Quadrivalent earlier in the year

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday it has set up a team of company veterans as it seeks U.S. regulatory approval for its seasonal influenza vaccine and to help develop a combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine for use after the pandemic.

The flu vaccine, NanoFlu, met the primary and secondary goals in late-stage comparison study with Sanofi's influenza vaccine Fluzone Quadrivalent earlier in the year.

Novavax is among global drugmakers racing to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 and last month started a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, in the United Kingdom.

NVX-CoV2373 is also being tested in two ongoing mid-stage trials that began in August.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

