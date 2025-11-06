November’s ‘Beaver Moon’ in Photos — 2025’s brightest supermoon lights up sky

Skywatchers were treated to a spectacular sight this week as the Beaver Moon — November’s full supermoon — lit up the skies over Minneapolis.

Beaver Moon 2025: Biggest and brightest supermoon of the year will light up US skies on this date; how to see it best

A supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger, brighter and more striking than usual. This one stood out even more, thanks to its vivid glow on Wednesday night.

According to the Associated Press, this was the second of three supermoons expected in 2025, and also the closest, coming to just under 222,000 miles from Earth.

The Beaver Moon was at its most dazzling on Tuesday evening, early Wednesday, and again on Wednesday night, drawing photographers and sky enthusiasts to vantage points across the city.

Meanwhile, the November 2025 full moon was a supermoon, appearing larger and brighter because it occurred when the Moon was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. The Moon does not travel in a perfect circle but in an elliptical, slightly elongated path, which means its distance from Earth constantly changes.

When the Moon moves closest to Earth, it reaches perigee; when it is farthest, it is at apogee. A supermoon is technically known as a perigee full moon, and during this alignment the Moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

According to data from AstroPixels.com, run by moon and eclipse expert Fred Espenak, the November 2025 supermoon was the closest full moon of the year, coming as near as 356,980 km from Earth, making it the brightest and biggest supermoon of 2025.

To the naked eye, the difference is subtle, and most people would not have noticed any dramatic increase in size. The contrast between a perigee full moon and an apogee full moon, however, becomes clear when photographed side by side.