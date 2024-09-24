Novo says Ozempic to be eligible for US price negotiations in less than a year

USA-CONGRESS/NOVO (PIX):Novo says Ozempic to be eligible for US price negotiations in less than a year

Reuters
Updated24 Sep 2024, 03:41 AM IST
Novo says Ozempic to be eligible for US price negotiations in less than a year
Novo says Ozempic to be eligible for US price negotiations in less than a year

Sept 23 - Novo Nordisk's blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic will be eligible for U.S. government's price negotiations in less than a year based on current criteria, the Danish drugmaker's CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in his written testimony on Monday.

Jorgensen is set to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday in a hearing focused on U.S. prices for its widely popular Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The comments confirm what Wall Street analysts have been saying: that the 2027 list of price negotiations will include Novo's Ozempic. Last week, another executive from Novo had said at an industry conference that Ozempic would "very likely" be on the 2027 list. The list will be announced in February of 2025.

BY THE NUMBERS

A month's supply of Ozempic has a U.S. list price of $935.77, while Wegovy lists for $1,349.02 per month, according to the drugmaker's website, although most consumers pay less based on their insurance plans.

CONTEXT

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 allows Medicare to negotiate prices for prescription drugs that had been particularly expensive for the federal health program, which covers millions of Americans aged 65 and older as well as the disabled.

Novo's Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy, both hugely popular drugs, have faced criticism from lawmakers over their high prices in the United States.

Jorgensen said in his written testimony that the net price of Ozempic - the amount that Novo is actually paid for the medicine - has declined by about 40% since its introduction in the United States, and the net price of Wegovy has similarly declined since its launch less than three years ago.

He added that under current market conditions, Novo expects that net prices will continue to decline for both Ozempic and Wegovy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 03:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldNovo says Ozempic to be eligible for US price negotiations in less than a year

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.