Now, Elon Musk says he is still committed to buy Twitter

“Musk has never had the full funding – we know that from his constant attempts to get financial support – but he also held all the cards," said Neil Campling, head of TMT research at Mirabaud Equity Research. “The Twitter board have been held hostage and only have themselves to blame for this mess. No other buyer will emerge – if Musk decides he is still interested he can name his price and it won’t be higher."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}