‘Now I count on India’: Ukraine's Zelensky after phone call with PM Modi

- I had a phone call with Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency: Zelensky tweeted
War torn Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he had a conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call and talked about a ‘peace formula’.
Zelensky informed that he wished PM Modi a successful G20 presidency. the Ukraine's President further went ahead to say that he shared a talk on the peace formula that he had proposed on the G20 platform and hoped that India would implement the same.
“I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN." Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
India took over the presidency of the G20 on 1 December.
The summit which will be held in September 2023 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies starting December.
The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidencytook place in Mumbai from 13-16 December.
Meanwhile, Ukraine was set Monday to demand Russia's exclusion from the UN Security Council as Moscow claimed to have foiled the deepest drone attack by Kyiv in its territory.
Kyiv will make the demand 10 months into Moscow's offensive and as Russia's defiant leader Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to "tear apart" his country.
Russia on Monday said it downed a Ukrainian drone at its Engels airfield -- more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from the Ukraine border.
