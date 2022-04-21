NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the International arm of the National Payment Corporation of India has announced that BHIM UPI is now live at NEOPAY terminals across the UAE. With the acceptance of BHIM UPI in the UAE, Indian tourists can now make seamless payments through BHIM UPI across NEOPAY enabled shops and merchant stores.

NIPL and NEOPAY, the payment subsidiary of Mashreq bank, partnered last year to create the acceptance infrastructure in the UAE.

Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NIPL said, “We are glad to witness BHIM UPI going live in the UAE through our partnership with NEOPAY. This initiative will enable Indian tourists to perform payments using BHIM UPI which has emerged as the preferred mode of payment of Indian citizens."

He added: "NIPL is consistently working towards simplifying digital payments and driving digital public goods across the globe with our cutting-edge solutions. We are dedicated to building a vast global acceptance network for UPI to ensure seamless user experiences when it comes to payments."

The UAE is consistently one of the top source markets for Indian travelers and our collaboration with NIPL will enable thousands of Indian tourists who visit the UAE every year to enjoy safe and seamless transactions, said Vibhor Mundhada, CEO, NEOPAY.

UPI is an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India for facilitating inter-bank transactions. The simple, safe, cost-effective mobile-based payments system has become one of the most prominent forms of digital payments. In the financial year 2022, (FY22), UPI enabled 45.6 billion transactions, worth $1 trillion, making it the best performing real-time payment eco-system in the world.