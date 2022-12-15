With the new episodes of the 'Harry & Meghan' docu-series out on popular video streaming platform Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex has accused one of the Queen's aides of branding her a "foreign organism".
Less than a minute into the first episode in VOL II, Meghan even accused he royals of racism. She recalled, "There was this moment where our private secretary, she worked with The Queen for almost 20 years I think, and what she said to me was it's like this fish swimming perfectly, powerful, it's on the right current, and then one day this organism comes in."
Adding more, she said, "This foreign organism and the entire thing goes [eyes to the side and squeak]. What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn't look like us, it doesn't move like us. We don't like it, get it off of us."
"And she just explained, you know, that you'll soon see that it's stronger, faster, even better with this organism as a part of it," she continued, adding, "It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing, but then it will be amazing. And I was really hopeful that that was true."
On the contrary, Prince Harry claimed his brother screamed at him during crisis Megxit talks and alleged King Charles III lied during the tense meeting, while the Queen sat quietly taking it all in, reported The Sun.
Harry in the same episode also claimed that he and Meghan almost left the family twice before Megxit - but leaked information stopped them.
Recalling the time, Harry said, "In 2018 we have already talked about maybe moving to New Zealand and that never transpired."
Adding more, he said, "Then, in 2019, we discussed us moving to South Africa to support charities and organisations in Africa."
Following this, he continued, "The Palace signed off on us moving to South Africa so my father's office knew about it - my brother's office knew about it and my grandmother's office knew about it. No one else knew - then it was leaked to The Times newspaper. That whole plan was then scrapped because it became public debate."
After this, Harry claimed that the couple looked at moving to Canada. While Meghan insinuated that Charles leaked a letter requesting the move.
She says, "His dad said 'just put it in writing' and just five days later it's there in the newspaper."
To this, Harry added, "It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were going to Canada."
Continuing more, Harry revealed, "The key piece of that story that told me the letter I had written to my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles I was like wow - our story, our life, you've taken it from underneath us."
The duo didn't stop at this. They revealed the traumatic moment Meghan suffered a miscarriage. The couple's close friend Abigail Spencer detailed the horror moment the Duchess collapsed, dropping baby Archie.
In the last episode of the series, Tyler Perry says Princess Diana was "thrown to the wolves" after her marriage ended, The Sun added.
"So to tell Meghan that I felt her feelings were valid hurt. I didn't want to have to say that to her. I didn't want her to feel that, but I didn't want to lie to her. She was afraid of them destroying her, or going crazy, or them making her think she was crazy," Tyler Perry says.
Tyler added, "I saw my mother be abused for years. I knew the symptoms. I knew what it was like. This woman was abused. And so was he." Continuing more, Tyler applauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for saying: "I'm out of here".
In a bombshell revelation as he discussed why he moved to California, Harry – in the last five minutes of the final episode – admitted he "misses the UK and weird family gatherings".
The new episodes – 60 minutes each –of the docu series have been released exactly one week after the first three episodes.
With Harry and Meghan revealing secrets of the British Royals in the series and alleged them of 'institutional gaslighting', 'racism', among others, the Royals accused the duo to peddling "conspiracies". The British Royals have not commented on the Netflix series as of yet, but it is learnt that they are disappointed with both Harry and Meghan.
