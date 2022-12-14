With just a day left for the three episodes of the docu-series to be released o Netflix, the new trailer for 'Harry & Meghan' shows Prince Harry accusing the British Royals of 'institutional gaslighting'.
Harry could be heard saying in the new trailer, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."
Apart from this, Meghan Markle also accused, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."
With the accusations so strong and British Royals not ready to comment, "Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, as Hindustan Times quoted, “The trailer for the next three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan has just been released. It confirms fears that it will be toxic. Meghan is ‘fed to the wolves.’ Harry says ‘they were happy to lie to protect my brother.’ Who exactly and what is the proof?"
According to another Royal commentator Herald Daniela Elser, Prince William is also a “victim" as he lost his mother too, however, doesn’t feel the need to constantly play that card like Prince Harry.
“Something has become clear and that there is something of a forgotten victim in this sorry saga — ol’ William," the royal commentator said, adding, "Prince William was 'the one who pushed their mother’s tissues under the bathroom door as she cried' and the one who 'tried to support his brother when they were both grief-stricken teenagers'."
Slamming the Prince Harry’s decision to use footage of Princess Diana’s 1995 interview with Panorama, the royal commentator noted Prince William said he didn’t want to ever be used again.
Referring Prince Harry's decision to allow that footage to be aired in the Netflix docuseries as “rubbing salt in the wound", Herald Daniela Elser noted that Prince William previously 'issued an unusually forceful statement saying it should never be played again after last year’s Dyson inquiry found that the princess had been duped into taking part'.
Earlier, the first three episodes of the docuseries had upset the British Royals, with Harry and Meghan accused the royals to be 'racist'.
