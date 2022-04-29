Several Russian companies have approached the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) to secure urgent supplies of veterinary medicines as sanctions imposed by the West have led to shortages of medicines for the country’s vast livestock population.

Russia has also requested supplies of drug raw materials, vaccines and feed additives.

This is the second such request from Russia to the Indian government agency for the promotion of pharma exports since the Ukraine war started.

Russia is India’s fourth-largest destination for drug exports. Indian companies exported drugs worth an estimated $597 million in the year ended 31 March.

Eurovetpharm LLC, a Russian distributor and developer of veterinary drugs, is looking for trade opportunities with India, according to a 25 April circular issued by Pharmexcil.

“Eurovetpharm is seeking collaborations with Indian manufacturers of vaccines, veterinary drugs, active pharmaceutical substances and feed additives for poultry, pigs and cattle for subsequent export to the Russian Federation. The company further intends to explore possibilities of contract manufacturing under their own brand name in collaboration with Indian players," the circular said.

“These Russian companies intend to place their order in the next 15-20 days and want to further initiate the import process within 2-3 months," said Bhaskar.

According to the circular, another Russian firm, Roslek, which runs a chain of chemist shops, is seeking to buy Ayurvedic products from India.

“A Russian based chain of chemist shops is seeking procurement of select Ayurvedic products from India. The chain was established in 2004, having 65 outlets in the Yakutia and Vladimir regions of Russia. The list of intended products as shared by the company are ayurvedic medicine, aroma oil, hair oil, ointment, food supplements, shampoo and soaps," the circular said.

Queries emailed to spokespeople for the Russian Embassy in New Delhi remained answered till the press time.

Last week, Mint reported that Russia is seeking supplies of medical devices used in the surgical departments for newborns and premature babies, paediatric urology and andrology, neurosurgical, trauma and surgery, dental, anaesthesiology and resuscitation operating room, and intensive care and maxillofacial surgery.