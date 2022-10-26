To attract wealthy global citizens for long-term stays in Bali and other destinations, Indonesia has launched a "second home visa" program that will allow foreigners to stay and work in the country for five to 10 years. The new “second home visa" of five years and 10 years are eligible for those possessing at least 2 billion rupiah ($130,000) in their bank accounts, according to a new regulation issued on Tuesday.

The policy takes effect on Christmas, or 60 days after the issuance of the new rule.

The goal is to attract foreign tourists to come to Bali and various other destinations, said Acting Director General for Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana.

The timing of the launch coincides with the sharp rebound in foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia as airlines like Garuda Indonesia resume international flights, and the upcoming G-20 Summit in Bali in November, which is expected to put the international spotlight on the island on top of bringing in tens of thousands of delegates.

“This a non-fiscal incentive for certain foreigners to make a positive contribution to the Indonesian economy," said Widodo Ekatjahjana.

With this visa, foreigners can stay for 5 (five) or 10 (ten) years and carry out various activities, such as investment and other activities.

Applications for a second home visa can be done online website-based application (visa-online.imigration.go.id). The required documents are as follows:

National passport that is valid and still valid for a minimum of 36 (thirty six) months;

Proof of Fund in the form of an account owned by a foreigner or Guarantor with a value of at least Rp. 2,000,000,000.00 (two billion rupiah) or equivalent;

Recent color photograph with a size of 4 cm x 6 cm (four centimeters by six centimeters) with a white background; and

Curriculum Vitae (Curriculum Vitae).

Indonesia adds to a list of countries from Costa Rica to Mexico offering long-term stays to lure professionals, retirees and other affluent people. All are seeking to tap into a growing demand for migration options as legions of educated workers, known as digital nomads, look to use their newfound freedom after the pandemic to keep doing their job remotely.

Earlier this week, Thailand took a major step toward giving foreigners the right to buy land for housing, as the country seeks to boost its economy by enticing more wealthy international investors. Property ownership by individuals is currently limited mainly to condominium units or through complicated long-term lease agreements.

The new plan, endorsed at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, will allow eligible foreigners to own as much as one rai (0.4 acres) of land for residential purposes, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said after the weekly meeting of ministers. The program targets top professionals, high-net-worth individuals and retirees, who will be eligible to own housing sites -- but only in Bangkok and Pattaya, a beach-side city about two hours drive from the nation’s capital. (With Agency Inputs)