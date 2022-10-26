To attract wealthy global citizens for long-term stays in Bali and other destinations, Indonesia has launched a "second home visa" program that will allow foreigners to stay and work in the country for five to 10 years. The new “second home visa" of five years and 10 years are eligible for those possessing at least 2 billion rupiah ($130,000) in their bank accounts, according to a new regulation issued on Tuesday.

