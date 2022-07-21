Now WhatsApp users can migrate their chat from Android to iOS and vice versa

Now WhatsApp users can migrate their chat from Android to iOS and vice versa2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
With this feature, users will now have the freedom to switch to and from their preferred devices
WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature that enables users transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa.
Making the announcement on Twitter, WhatsApp said, “A new way to keep the chats that mean the most. Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices."
If a user is moving from an Android phone to an iPhone, he or she can transfer their account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. However, users cannot transfer their call history or display name.
To proceed further, users need to have the following:
1) An android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on Android device, iOS 15.5 or above installed on iPhone, move to iOS app installed on Android phone
2) WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on new device
3) WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on old device
4) Use the same phone number as your old phone on new device
5) iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from Android phone
6) Both of the devices must be connected to a power source
7) Both of the devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or the Android device needs to be connected to the iPhone’s hotspot
Users need to follow the below listed steps to migrate from Android to iPhone:
1) Open the Move to iOS app on Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.
2) A code will be displayed on the iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on the Android phone.
3) Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.
4) Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.
5) Tap ‘start’ on the Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. Users will be signed out from their Android phone once the data is prepared.
6) Tap ‘next’ to return to the Move to iOS app.
7) Tap ‘continue’ to transfer the data from Android phone to iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.
8) Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.
9) Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on old device.
10) Tap ‘start’ when prompted, and allow the process to complete.
11) Finish activating the new device and users can find their chats on it.
