US tourist and business visa holders can now apply for jobs while travelling to the country. But, there's a catch!2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:30 PM IST
USCIS has confirmed that job hunting and interviewing for a position is allowed on B-1 or B-2 visas. However, individuals must follow certain guidelines.
In a welcome move, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that individuals travelling to the US on business and tourist visas can now apply for new jobs and attend interviews. However, there is a catch! USCIS, in its statement clearly mentions that even though you can sit for an interview, you can't work in the country if you are on a tourist or business visa.
