The USCIS move comes as thousands of highly skilled foreign-born workers, including Indians, have lost their jobs due to recent layoffs at companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. These workers are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated 60-day period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country. Under these circumstances, many of them have changed their visa status to tourist visas or student visas etc. to stay in the country. And, they wondered whether it would be possible to apply for jobs while on a tourist visa.

