Now, you can buy this quintessential Spanish village at the price of a Delhi flat. All you need to know2 min read . 10:18 PM IST
The Spanish village has 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool
An entire village in Spain is up for grabs and that too only for ₹2.1 crore. Since it has been listed last week, the village attracted more than 50,000 visits.
The quintessential Spanish town Salto de Castro, located on the border with Portugal, is a three-hour drive from Madrid. The town has 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool and a barracks building that used to house the civil guard. But, for the past three decades, no one lives here.
The owner had bought the village in 2000s aiming to turn it into a thriving tourist spot but could not take the project forward owing to eurozone crisis. Now he listed it on the Idealista website stating that "I am selling because I am an urban-dweller and cannot maintain the upkeep" of the village.
According to Idealista: "The investment required in order to make the village 100% workable and to become profitable would not exceed €2m."
Electricity generation company Iberduero had built the village in 1950 for the workers and their families who built a reservoir nearby. But after the project was finished, the workers slowly started moving out in search of new work. By late 1980, the town was completely abandoned
The area surrounding it is part of what has become known as "emptied Spain" - sparsely populated rural areas which lack many of the services found in towns and cities, a BBC report cited.
The village was on sale earlier also but no buyers came forward as the asking price was high. Following which, the price has plummeted.
Ronnie Rodríguez, of Royal Invest, who represents the owner told BBC news that 300 people have expressed an interest in buying, with inquiries from Russia, France, Belgium and the UK.
Apparently, one potential buyer has already put money down to reserve it
