The National Public Broadcaster (NPR) said that it will no longer post anything on its official Twitter account in a move to mark protest against the label by the Elon Musk-led platform which implies the government's involvement in its editorial content.

The US-based organization claimed on Wednesday that the social media company refused its repeated requests to remove the inaccurate label of "state-affiliated media", now changed to "government-funded media." The label does not accurately describe its public media governance structure, the NPR said.

"If we continued tweeting, every post would carry that misleading label," NPR said.

Britain's national broadcaster BBC has also objected to the label and called it misleading. Elon Musk has affirmed that the company is trying to be "accurate" and is mulling over the idea of amending the label.

"Our goal is simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible.. We're adjusting the label to be 'publicly funded' which I think is perhaps not too objectionable," Musk said in an interview with BBC on Wednesday.

NPR stated that it would continue to use other social media platforms but was considering adding new and upcoming third-party platforms to its list.

During the interview, Musk also mentioned that Twitter's financial status had improved as several advertisers, who had previously stopped spending on the platform following its acquisition last year, had now returned, and the company was "roughly breaking even."

“Almost all of them have either come back or said they’re coming back," Musk said.

This would be a significant change from the situation shortly after the acquisition when many advertisers stopped spending on the platform due to uncertainty about the changes that were taking place. According to Sensor Tower's estimates, the top 10 advertisers on Twitter spent $71 million on ads from September to October of last year. However, in the past two months, these same advertisers only spent $7.6 million on ads, representing a decline of 89%, as stated in a report by the research firm on March 31.

(With inputs from agencies)