NPR quits Twitter, calls new ‘government-funded’ label inaccurate2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:09 AM IST
- Elon Musk has affirmed that the company is trying to be accurate and is mulling over the idea of amending the label
The National Public Broadcaster (NPR) said that it will no longer post anything on its official Twitter account in a move to mark protest against the label by the Elon Musk-led platform which implies the government's involvement in its editorial content.
