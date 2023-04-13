NPR quits Twitter, calls new ‘government-funded’ label inaccurate

This would be a significant change from the situation shortly after the acquisition when many advertisers stopped spending on the platform due to uncertainty about the changes that were taking place. According to Sensor Tower's estimates, the top 10 advertisers on Twitter spent $71 million on ads from September to October of last year. However, in the past two months, these same advertisers only spent $7.6 million on ads, representing a decline of 89%, as stated in a report by the research firm on March 31.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}