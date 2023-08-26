After fighting for months from Australian authorities to regain the custody of their two kids, an NRI lady reportedly ended her life by suicide in her native Belagavi district of Karnataka.

45-year-old Priyadarshini Patil and her techie husband Lingaraj Patil were fighting for the custody of their two children, Amartya (17) and Aparajita (13), according to Times of India report. The two lost the case after their teenage son's health, who was suffering from a serious illness, worsened because of an alleged medical lapse.

On filing a complaint against the hospital because of medical negligence, Priyadarshini was the one who became the main culprit. The Australian authority found the couple guilty of mishandling their children and took custody of both teens. Australian authorities took the custody of the two teens citing local child protection laws. Since, then Amartya and Aparajita are living away from their parents, reported Times of India.

In a state of despair, Priyadarshini Patil decided to end her life and jumped into the Malaprabha river on Sunday. She had booked a ticket to return back to her hometown, but didn't took the vehicle. Instead of boarding to the bus, she boarded on a bus to Hubbali. Before taking the extreme step, she sent couriered a parcel containing cash and jewellery to her father, reported TOI citing sources.

It is worth noting that struggle of Indian couples for their own children is not rare, and there have been multiple cases of NRI couples waitinh for years to regain the custody of their kids from official authorities. A similar case was highlighted years ago, when Sagrika Chakraborty's two babies was taken by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services on the pretext of improper parenting. Notably, the the parenting practices that were considered as improper were common in Indian culture. The decision was taken by the Norweigan authorities by mentioning that the couple were kept under observation and they were found unfit for parenting, according to another TOI report.