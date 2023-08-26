NRI mother ends life after failing to get kids' custody from Australia authority; blames country's stringent laws1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM IST
A 45-year-old NRI techie ended her life after failing to get the custody of her two kids in Australia. She was fighting for the custody of her ailing son and one daughter but failed to get one
After fighting for months from Australian authorities to regain the custody of their two kids, an NRI lady reportedly ended her life by suicide in her native Belagavi district of Karnataka.
