National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on 9 February called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership, reported news agency ANI.

"NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," wrote the Official handle of the Embassy of India in Russia on Twitter.

The NSA is in Moscow for the fifth Multilateral Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils and National Security Advisers on Afghanistan. He also held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues with Putin.

Apart from this, Doval also reiterated the call for an inclusive and representative government in Kabul and the need for collective efforts to fight terrorism.

He was of the view that no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism, adding natural resources of Afghanistan should be utilised first for the welfare of its people.

India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were represented at the meeting, apart from Russia.

With ANI inputs.

