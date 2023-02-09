NSA Ajit Doval discusses India-Russia strategic partnership with Vladimir Putin
- The NSA is in Moscow for the fifth Multilateral Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils and National Security Advisers on Afghanistan.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on 9 February called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership, reported news agency ANI.
