NSA Ajit Doval: India will always stand by Afghanistan

India has always stood by the people of Afghanistan; this will continue to guide India’s approach, said India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. The 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan at Dushanbe, Tajikistan brought together national security advisers from Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China. The situation in Afghanistan and the region was discussed by the NSAs. They emphasised the importance of finding constructive approaches to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as tackling regional terrorism threats, ANI reported while citing sources.

