NSA Ajit Doval: India will always stand by Afghanistan

National security advisers from Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and China met in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.
India has always stood by the people of Afghanistan; this will continue to guide India’s approach, said India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. The 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan at Dushanbe, Tajikistan brought together national security advisers from Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China. The situation in Afghanistan and the region was discussed by the NSAs. They emphasised the importance of finding constructive approaches to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as tackling regional terrorism threats, ANI reported while citing sources.
NSA Ajit Doval said that, after August 2021, India had already contributed 17,000 metric tonnes of wheat (of a total commitment of 50,000 metric tonnes), 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin, 13 tonnes of life-saving medications and winter clothes, and 60 million doses of polio vaccine.
In November 2021, India hosted the third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic of Iran hosted the dialogue's first two editions in 2018 and 2019.
The high-level Dialogue examined the regional security situation in light of recent events in Afghanistan. It discussed strategies for addressing the country's security concerns and assisting Afghans in promoting peace, security, and stability.
India has long had deep and amicable relations with the Afghan people, and has urged for a coordinated international response to the country's security and humanitarian difficulties.
US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West paid a quiet visit to India during which both sides reviewed the overall situation in the war-torn country including the humanitarian crisis.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, West complimented India for providing critical humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and said Washington will continue to partner with New Delhi and others in the region to advance "shared goals".
On Wednesday, the American official held talks with JP Singh, the external affairs ministry's point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.
"Many thanks to @MEAIndia Joint Secretary J.P. Singh for hosting me and my team for detailed discussions on Afghanistan policy yesterday in New Delhi," West tweeted.
"India is providing critical humanitarian aid, has interests to protect, brings enormous capability and experience to supporting Afghan people. We'll continue to partner with India and others in the region to advance shared goals," he added.
