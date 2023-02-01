NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart launch US-India Initiative on iCET
US-India ties: During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, the upcoming launch of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), and shared assessments of major global and regional developments.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met his American counterpart Jake Sullivan to launch the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The Indian Embassy in the United States has provided the information on its official Twitter handle.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×