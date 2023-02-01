NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart launch US-India Initiative on iCET

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met his American counterpart Jake Sullivan to launch the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The Indian Embassy in the United States has provided the information on its official Twitter handle.

“Transforming vision into action! NSAs Ajit Doval & Jake Sullivan formally launched U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). Announced by @narendramodi & @POTUS,iCET reflects conv.of strategic, commercial, and scientific approaches in the field of technology," the Indian Embassy in the US tweeted.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, the upcoming launch of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), and shared assessments of major global and regional developments.

In May 2022, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the iCET to elevate and expand their strategic technology partnership and defense industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.

“India and the United States affirm that the ways in which technology is designed, developed, governed, and used should be shaped by their shared democratic values and respect for universal human rights," the White House said in an official statement, ANI reported.

In addition, Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan also discussed opportunities for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development, co-production, and ways to deepen connectivity across their innovation ecosystems, the White House said.

The White House stated that both officials also noted the value of establishing 'innovation bridges' in key sectors, including expos, hackathons, and pitch sessions, and they identified the fields of biotechnology, advanced materials, and rare earth processing technology as areas for future cooperation, as per ANI reports.

The two countries also underlined their commitment to work for resolving issues related to regulatory barriers, business, and talent mobility through a standing mechanism under iCET.

They signed a new Implementation Arrangement for a Research Agency Partnership between the National Science Foundation and Indian science agencies to expand international collaboration in a range of areas -- including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and advanced wireless -- to build a robust innovation ecosystem between our countries.

(With ANI inputs)