NSA Doval meets with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in South Africa1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:34 AM IST
During the meeting, NSA conveyed that the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with China’s top foreign policy official Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ Meeting in South Africa on Monday. Wang Yi, who serves as Director of the CPC Foreign Affairs Commission, is China’s seniormost diplomat.
