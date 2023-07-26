NSA Doval meets with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in South Africa

As National Security Adviser, Doval plays a key role in the management of the border crisis with China. This has become a particular challenge after the border standoffs with China in the northern sector, which began in May 2020. The following June saw clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, which saw fatalities on both sides. Since then, bilateral relations have entered a deep freeze. While China has called on India to treat the border as a distinct issue left over from history, New Delhi has made clear that the resumption of normal bilateral ties will be conditioned on the restoration of normalcy on the border. Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held numerous rounds of talks with their Chinese counterparts on resolving the border crisis. While both sides have disengaged in some areas of the border, standoffs in some areas continue.

