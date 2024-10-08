NSA Investigating If Chinese Hackers Breached US Telecoms

The US is in the early stages of an investigation into potential Chinese hacking of American telecommunications companies, according to a top intelligence official.

Bloomberg
Published8 Oct 2024, 02:21 AM IST
NSA Investigating If Chinese Hackers Breached US Telecoms
NSA Investigating If Chinese Hackers Breached US Telecoms

The US is in the early stages of an investigation into potential Chinese hacking of American telecommunications companies, according to a top intelligence official. 

National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh said the NSA, along with other government agencies and some companies, “will be doing deep looks” into the cases but that it is premature to speak about specific firms.

US intelligence officials think a Chinese hacking group that Microsoft Corp. dubbed Salt Typhoon may have been inside US telecoms for months and found a route into an access point for court-authorized wiretapping, according to a different person familiar with their views. Such hacks would represent a serious security breach, according to the second person.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that AT&T, Verizon and Lumen Technologies are among those targeted in the campaign, and that Chinese hackers may have accessed information from systems used by the federal government for lawful wiretapping.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said China firmly opposes and combats cyberattacks and cyber theft. He argued for more evidence of hacking, pushing back on the US allegations.

AT&T and Lumen declined to comment. Verizon didn’t respond to a request for comment. 

The NSA has warned since 2022 that telecommunications infrastructure was vulnerable to Chinese hacking, Haugh told reporters at the Cipher Threat Conference in Sea Island, Georgia.

One such NSA advisory, dated June 2022, warned that Chinese hackers were seeking to gain “an initial foothold” into telecommunications organizations and network service providers via bugs in devices such as some Cisco Systems Inc. routers, before searching out critical users and systems. 

Haugh, a four-star Air Force general who also took up leadership of US Cyber Command in February, has described China as “the most daunting” of threats to the US in cyberspace. US cyber officials have warned since last year that Chinese hackers are burrowing into critical infrastructure across the country. The aim, officials have concluded, is to lie in wait to disrupt large swaths of crucial services such as electricity and water supply during a future crisis, hobbling any US military response.

Although the US has appealed to a range of companies to help unearth cases of such intrusions, government officials said earlier this year that they have so far discovered only the tip of the iceberg.

“Critical infrastructure is under steady attack,” Harry Coker, US national cyber director, told attendees at the Sea Island conference, in an earlier discussion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:21 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldNSA Investigating If Chinese Hackers Breached US Telecoms

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.