NEW DELHI : National Security Advisers (NSAs) of seven countries will attend the Delhi chapter of the Regional Security Dialogue on security concerns emanating from Afghanistan , said a person familiar with the development, seeking anonymity.

Though the dialogue is not going to lead to a formal security architecture, it may lead to the “evolution of an architecture", he added.

Notable absentees, however, will be Pakistan, believed to be the key backer of the Taliban regime, and China.

The presence of the NSAs of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan “reflects the importance that they attach to India’s role and the value" the meeting called by India holds, he added.

New Delhi had been very active in relief and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2021 till the US-led international troops were present in Afghanistan.

After the takeover by Pakistan-backed Taliban, New Delhi pulled out its diplomatic personnel from Kabul.

The situation in Afghanistan is “layered, nuanced and complicated" and require an exchange of views, he added. “The drivers of concern vary from country to country."

However, most countries feel that the Taliban’s occupation in Afghanistan cannot last forever. Besides, they feel that the “complexion of the Taliban is not conducive to stability in Afghanistan".

All participating countries want to be part of the solution, and are wondering “how can we sit across the table and reduce the security risks" facing the region, he added.

The NSAs will start arriving on Tuesday and are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Iran had hosted two meetings of NSAs in 2018 and 2019. The covid-19 pandemic, however, had prompted New Delhi to postpone the plans to host a meeting in 2020.

While India expected China to participate virtually, Beijing said it would not be possible to attend the event due to “scheduling" issues. However, Beijing said it was “open to maintain contact with India on the matter through diplomatic channels", the person said.

Pakistan’s absence is, however, “unfortunate" as it is the “source of the problem", he said, adding that Islamabad is suffering a certain credibility gap between its actions and its intentions.

If China attended the meet, “it would have sent an uncomfortable signal to Pakistan that Beijing acknowledges India’s stakes in Afghanistan", said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal. It would have shown that “Chinese and Pakistani positions were not aligned".

According to the person cited above, New Delhi had not invited the Taliban to the talks given that India has not recognized the interim government following the takeover on 15 August.

Common concerns shared by the NSAs include terrorism in Afghanistan and across its borders, besides rising radicalization and extremism, and cross-border movement of extremist elements, which is particularly alarming to the Central Asian countries.

