British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden pose within a meeting about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit on October 30, 2021 in Rome. (AFP)
The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain urged the Iranian president to seize the opportunity of a possible return of the United States to a 2015 deal on its nuclear programme in order to prevent a "dangerous escalation".

"This will only be possible if Iran changes direction," the four leaders said in a joint statement released by President Emmanuel Macron's office.

"We urge President Raisi to seize this opportunity and act in good faith so that negotiations can urgently find an outcome. It's the only safe way to prevent a dangerous escalation, that would be in no country's interest." 

