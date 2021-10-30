The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain urged the Iranian president to seize the opportunity of a possible return of the United States to a 2015 deal on its nuclear programme in order to prevent a "dangerous escalation".

"This will only be possible if Iran changes direction," the four leaders said in a joint statement released by President Emmanuel Macron's office.

"We urge President Raisi to seize this opportunity and act in good faith so that negotiations can urgently find an outcome. It's the only safe way to prevent a dangerous escalation, that would be in no country's interest."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.