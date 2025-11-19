Nuclear energy deal, F-35 jets sale approved—Details from Trump's meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

The White House announced that during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit on Tuesday (local time), the United States and Saudi Arabia finalised deals involving civil nuclear energy and the sale of advanced US F-35 jets, AFP reported.

Both nations approved a "joint declaration" on civil nuclear energy that "builds the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar nuclear energy partnership" in line with "strong nonproliferation standards," according to the White House statement. President Donald Trump authorised a “major defense sale package”, which comprises upcoming deliveries of F-35 advanced American fighter jets.

Trump also signed a deal for Saudi Arabia to buy approximately 300 US-made tanks, helping the Kingdom strengthen its defense capabilities while protecting hundreds of American jobs, it said.

Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concluded several historic deals that further solidify the US–Saudi strategic relationship, create more high-paying jobs in the United States, bolster key supply chains, and support stability in the region, the White House stated on X.

Saudi Arabia to raise its investment commitments in US to nearly $1 trillion: Crown Prince These deals directly extend from the President’s highly successful visit to Riyadh in May and the $600 billion in Saudi investment commitments made to the United States during that trip, it further said in the fact-sheet. Marking a significant expansion of the partnership, the Crown Prince mentioned today that Saudi Arabia will raise its investment commitments in the United States to nearly $1 trillion, signaling growing confidence and momentum for the United States under Trump’s leadership, it added.

Both nations agreed to a groundbreaking AI Memorandum of Understanding that grants the Kingdom access to top-tier American systems while safeguarding US technology from external influence, ensuring that American innovators remain at the forefront of shaping global AI.

According the White House, these agreements highlight the Trump administration’s “America First” approach, strengthening America’s global leadership while safeguarding the nation’s economic future.

The statement read, “Combined with the critical minerals, nuclear, AI, and defense initiatives announced today, these deals will create high-paying American jobs, boost U.S. technological leadership, and deliver massive returns for American workers and families for decades to come.”

Meanwhile, Trump, speaking in the Oval Office while seated next to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, remarked that the agreement was not pressing since Saudi Arabia already possesses access to “more oil than almost anybody else", a report by The Hill noted.