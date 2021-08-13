Why China's 'carrier killer' missiles may not scare US anymore

“We’re designing and building these aircraft carriers to sail in some of the world’s most contested security environments. So when you think about the threats to warships posed by non-contact blasts and the number of sea mines in the inventories of navies around the world, the gravity and consequence of these shock trials really come into focus," said Rear Adm. James P Downey, program executive officer for aircraft carriers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}