North Korea could conduct its seventh nuclear test at "any time," according to the US Special Representative for North Korea, and has shown no interest in returning to dialogue. According to Sung Kim - the United States’ Special Representative for North Korea, North Korea has tested an unprecedented amount of ballistic missiles in 2021, and its officials have also used rhetoric that could indicate plans to utilise tactical nuclear weapons. Kim, however, did not give out a particular date or time when that might happen. He said: "I don't have anything more. They've obviously done the preparations..., and my understanding is they could test any time."

On June 5, North Korea launched eight ballistic missiles from various locations across the country, the most ever launched in a single day, according to Sung Kim.

"North Korea has now launched 31 ballistic missiles in 2022, the most ballistic missile it has ever launched in a single year, surpassing its previous record of 25 in 2019. And it's only June," Kim said.

He reiterated US willingness to engage diplomatically with North Korea and to address issues of concern to Pyongyang. When asked if he felt the Security Council would react differently if there was a nuclear test, Kim remained silent.

"The DPRK has not responded, and continues to show no indication that it is interested in engaging," Kim said, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.

View Full Image FILE PHOTO: Sung Kim, U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool (REUTERS)

"Over the past year, we have sent such messages in multiple ways: through third parties, directly in writing."

Earlier on June 7, South Korea and the United States staged a joint air power demonstration during a visit by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who said there would be a "swift and forceful" response if North Korea were to conduct a nuclear test.

Kim, who spoke from Jakarta, where he is also ambassador to Indonesia, declined to say what specific measures the US and its allies would take, although he expected there would be "a U.N. Security Council aspect to it."

He said it was "very unfortunate" that China and Russia had vetoed a US-led push for more sanctions on North Korea after its recent missile tests. He said he hoped China would be more forthcoming in future in helping to persuade North Korea to denuclearize.

"One of the concerns is ... that when the DPRK sees that the Council is unable to respond together it might, in fact, encourage them to take further provocative actions," Kim said.

(With agency inputs)