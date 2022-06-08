Nuclear test by North Korea ‘any time’: US envoy

North Korea could conduct its seventh nuclear test at "any time," according to the US Special Representative for North Korea, and has shown no interest in returning to dialogue. According to Sung Kim - the United States’ Special Representative for North Korea, North Korea has tested an unprecedented amount of ballistic missiles in 2021, and its officials have also used rhetoric that could indicate plans to utilise tactical nuclear weapons. Kim, however, did not give out a particular date or time when that might happen. He said: "I don't have anything more. They've obviously done the preparations..., and my understanding is they could test any time."

