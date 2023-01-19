‘Nuclear war possible’: Vladimir Putin ally warns NATO against Russia's defeat in Ukraine war1 min read . 03:48 PM IST
- In a post on Telegram, Dmitry Medvedev said the defeat of a nuclear power (Russia) could trigger a nuclear war
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that a nuclear war could be triggered if Russia is defeated in its “special military operation" in Ukraine. In a post on Telegram, Dmitry Medvedev said the defeat of a nuclear power (Russia) could trigger a nuclear war.
"The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war. Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends," said Dmitry Medvedev, warning the NATO to think about the risks of their policy of defeating Russia in Ukraine.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Medvedev has repeatedly raised the threat of nuclear chaos and used insults to describe the West. Russia has 5,977 nuclear warheads while the United States has 5,428, China 350, France 290 and the United Kingdom 225, according to the Federation of American Scientists.
NATO and other defence leaders are due to meet at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday to talk about strategy and support for the West's attempt to defeat Russia in Ukraine.
Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2021 for a “special military operation". Since then, both sides have incurred losses. While Russia and the United States are the largest nuclear powers, holding about 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear warheads, the decision rests only with Vladimir Putin.
As for NATO, even though the organization holds superiority in nuclear weapons over Russia, Vladimir Putin has superiority over the alliance in Europe.
Also, Vladimir Putin has described the war in Ukraine as an existential battle with what he says is an “aggressive and arrogant" West, resulting in the biggest confrontation between the two.
A day ago, Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia’s win in the Ukraine war was “inevitable".
Addressing some factory workers in Saint Petersburg, Vladimir Putin said, “Victory is guaranteed, I have no doubt about it…the unity and solidarity of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of our fighters and, of course, the work of the military-industrial sector will secure victory."
“In terms of achieving the end result and the victory that is inevitable, there are several things...it is the unity and cohesion of the Russian and multinational Russian people, the courage and heroism of our fighters...and of course the work of the military-industrial complex and factories like yours and people like you," Vladimir Putin said.
(With agency inputs)
