Tedros urges WHO's 194 member states to support a massive drive to vaccinate at least 10% of people by September
He also says that 'scandalous inequity' in vaccine distribution is perpetuating the pandemic
Informing of the grim reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has engulfed the whole world since last year, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said more Covid-19 cases reported this year than in the whole of 2020. He also added that the number of deaths will overtake last year's total within weeks.
Speaking at the opening of the organisation's main annual assembly, World Health Assembly, WHO chief reiterated that the world remains in a very dangerous situation' in terms of the pandemic.