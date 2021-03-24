Number of Covid patients in intensive care in France at highest level this year

A third of France's population, including the Paris region, has since Friday been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of people with Covid-19 in French intensive care units rose by 84 on Tuesday to a new 2021 high of 4,634, health ministry data showed.

The number of people with Covid-19 in French intensive care units rose by 84 on Tuesday to a new 2021 high of 4,634, health ministry data showed.

A third of France's population, including the Paris region, has since Friday been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks. Experts generally say it takes two weeks for restrictive measures to take effect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total number of people in the hospital for Covid-19 rose by 268 to 26,756, the highest since Feb. 11.

The Covid-19 death toll rose by 287 to 92,908, the seventh-highest in the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}