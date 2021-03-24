Number of Covid patients in intensive care in France at highest level this year

Number of Covid patients in intensive care in France at highest level this year1 min read . 06:29 AM IST
A third of France's population, including the Paris region, has since Friday been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks
The number of people with Covid-19 in French intensive care units rose by 84 on Tuesday to a new 2021 high of 4,634, health ministry data showed.
But the number of new infections, at 14,678, was the lowest since Jan. 3, excluding Mondays, when case numbers dip because fewer tests are done over the weekend.
A third of France's population, including the Paris region, has since Friday been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks. Experts generally say it takes two weeks for restrictive measures to take effect.
The total number of people in the hospital for Covid-19 rose by 268 to 26,756, the highest since Feb. 11.
The Covid-19 death toll rose by 287 to 92,908, the seventh-highest in the world.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
