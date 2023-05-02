India has surpassed China in sending more students to the United States in 2022, according to a report. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in its annual report mentioned that India sent 64,300 students to America in 2022 while China's number shrunk to 24,796.

“The number of students from China and India made Asia the most popular continent of origin. Comparable to the drop from the calendar year 2020 to 2021, China sent fewer students in 2022 compared to 2021 (-24,796), while India sent more students ( 64,300)," the report said.

According to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), the number of international students enrolled at kindergarten through grade 12 schools increased by 7.8% from 2021 to 2022 ( 3,887). No K-12 schools hosted more than 700 international students in the calendar year 2022, similar to the calendar year 2021, the report added.

There were 117,301 pre and post-completion optional practical training (OPT) students with both an employment authorisation document (EAD) and who reported working for an employer in the calendar year 2022, compared to 115,651 in the calendar year 2021 — a 1.4% increase, it said.

Last year 7,683 SEVP-certified schools were eligible to enroll international students, a decrease of 400 schools from 2021 (8,038 schools), it said.

Among the US states, California hosted 225,173 international students last year—the largest percentage of international students at 16.5%, the report said.

There were 276,723 active exchange visitors in the United States in 2022 compared to 240,479 active exchange visitors in 2021 — a 15% rise.

The report said 46% (6,21,347) of all active SEVIS records hailed from either China (3,24,196) or India (2,97,151) —one percentage point fewer than in 2021.

The overall number of active F-1 and M-1 student records coming from Asia increased by 68,678 from the calendar year 2021 to the calendar year 2022, with student record trends varying across different countries.

70% of all international students in the United States call Asia home. Other Asian countries that sent fewer students in 2022 compared to the previous year include Saudi Arabia (-4,115), Kuwait (-658), and Malaysia (-403), respectively.