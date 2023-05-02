Number of Indian students in US rose in 2022, those from China declined: Report2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:40 AM IST
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in its annual report mentioned that India sent 64,300 students to America in 2022 while China's number shrunk to 24,796
India has surpassed China in sending more students to the United States in 2022, according to a report. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in its annual report mentioned that India sent 64,300 students to America in 2022 while China's number shrunk to 24,796.
